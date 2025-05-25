Expand / Collapse search

4 Chicago students to compete in 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 25, 2025 10:02am CDT
    • The Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to take place this week.
    • Four competitors are listed from Chicago, and 13 overall from Illinois.
    • This marks the 100th year since the spelling bee first took place in 1925 with just nine competitors.

CINCINNATI - Four young students from Chicago will be among the 243 competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland this week.

It’s a landmark year for the spelling bee, which began in 1925 with just nine participants.

Illinois represented in spelling bee

What we know:

The four spellers listed from Chicago include:

Shruthi Ayyagari, age 13, is a seventh grader at Francis Granger Middle School.

Alanur Mescioglu, age 13, is a seventh grader at Ira Jones Middle School.

Katie Park, age 14, an eighth grader at Saint Andrews Lutheran School.

Beatriz Whitford-Rodriguez, age 14, an eighth grader at Skinner North Classical School.

(From left to right) Beatriz Whitford-Rodriguez, Shruthi Ayyagari, Katie Park, and Alanur Mescioglu. (Scripps National Spelling Bee)

The other competitors from Illinois include:

  • Mason Coulthard, of Freeport
  • Tyler Kochanski, of McHenry
  • Kavin Kumar Suriya Prakash, of Edwards
  • Julia Kurien, of Loves Park
  • Yahya Mohammed, of Geneva
  • Brighid Reid, of DeKalb
  • Visharad Sathish, of Vernon Hills
  • Arnav Sharma, of Morris
  • Parker Zimmerly, of Sterling

This year, the spellers range in age from 8 to 14. The spellers represent all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Illinois has the fourth-most competitors this year. Texas leads with 22 competitors.

What's next:

The preliminary round of the spelling bee will take place on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. eastern time.

The final will air on ION on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., eastern time.

For more information on the Scripps National Spelling Bee and the competitors, visit SpellingBee.com.

