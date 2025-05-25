4 Chicago students to compete in 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Brief The Scripps National Spelling Bee is set to take place this week. Four competitors are listed from Chicago, and 13 overall from Illinois. This marks the 100th year since the spelling bee first took place in 1925 with just nine competitors.



Four young students from Chicago will be among the 243 competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland this week.

It’s a landmark year for the spelling bee, which began in 1925 with just nine participants.

Illinois represented in spelling bee

What we know:

The four spellers listed from Chicago include:

Shruthi Ayyagari, age 13, is a seventh grader at Francis Granger Middle School.

Alanur Mescioglu, age 13, is a seventh grader at Ira Jones Middle School.

Katie Park, age 14, an eighth grader at Saint Andrews Lutheran School.

Beatriz Whitford-Rodriguez, age 14, an eighth grader at Skinner North Classical School.

(From left to right) Beatriz Whitford-Rodriguez, Shruthi Ayyagari, Katie Park, and Alanur Mescioglu. (Scripps National Spelling Bee)

The other competitors from Illinois include:

Mason Coulthard, of Freeport

Tyler Kochanski, of McHenry

Kavin Kumar Suriya Prakash, of Edwards

Julia Kurien, of Loves Park

Yahya Mohammed, of Geneva

Brighid Reid, of DeKalb

Visharad Sathish, of Vernon Hills

Arnav Sharma, of Morris

Parker Zimmerly, of Sterling

This year, the spellers range in age from 8 to 14. The spellers represent all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Illinois has the fourth-most competitors this year. Texas leads with 22 competitors.

What's next:

The preliminary round of the spelling bee will take place on Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. eastern time.

The final will air on ION on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., eastern time.

For more information on the Scripps National Spelling Bee and the competitors, visit SpellingBee.com.