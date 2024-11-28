Man stabbed during fight in West Rogers Park: police

A man was stabbed in the leg during a fight in West Rogers Park early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Howard Street.

Police say a 35-year-old man became involved in an altercation with several individuals on the sidewalk. During the fight, one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the left leg.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in fair condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are continuing their investigation.