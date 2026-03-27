Chicago's State Street Bridge reopens after repairs

The State Street Bridge over the Chicago River reopened Friday to vehicles and pedestrians after nearly a year of repairs.

The rehabilitation project aimed at fixing structural issues and improving long-term reliability.

The backstory:

The bridge had been closed to all traffic, including pedestrians, since April 28, 2025.

Crews completed a range of upgrades to both the bridge and the nearby State Street viaduct just north of the river. The work included rebuilding the bridge’s center locks and replacing a center break that previously caused roadway damage during extreme heat.

Officials also improved the alignment between the bridge’s two leaves and repaired steel structural components, including replacing floor beams and other supports.

On the viaduct, crews made structural repairs and replaced sidewalks as part of the project.

The bridge reopened around 6 a.m.