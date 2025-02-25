Chicago man arrested by U.S. Marshals months after stabbing two people on Near North Side: police

article

The Brief A 56-year-old Chicago man was arrested months after allegedly stabbing two men on the Near North Side. The attack happened on Nov. 22, 2025, in the 400 block of North State Street, injuring two men, ages 41 and 43. Billy Middleton was arrested Monday by Chicago police and U.S. Marshals in the 300 block of East 107th Street.



A Chicago man was arrested this week, months after allegedly stabbing two people on the Near North Side.

Billy Middleton, 56, faces two felony counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

What we know:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 22, 2025 in the 400 block of North State Street, when Middleton allegedly stabbed and wounded two men, ages 41 and 43.

Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Middleton on Monday in the 300 block of East 107th Street.

He was charged accordingly.

What's next:

Middleton's detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.