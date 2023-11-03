Chicago street corner renamed in honor of Rev. Doctor Leon Finney, civil rights activist

In a special ceremony on Friday, the intersection of 63rd and South Harper in Chicago was officially renamed to honor the legacy of Reverend Doctor Leon Finney, a prominent civil rights activist and community leader.

Reverend Finney, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 82, was the founding pastor at "Christ Apostolic Church" in Bronzeville and a dedicated advocate for economic and housing development on the city's South Side.

The street corner was chosen not only to commemorate Reverend Finney's contributions to civil rights but also because it houses the iconic Finney family establishment, Leon's Bar-B-Q and Grill. The renaming ceremony was attended by community members, local leaders, and Finney's family and friends.

Reverend Doctor Leon Finney's enduring impact on Chicago's social and economic landscape was recognized during the event. The renaming serves as a testament to his lifelong dedication to civil rights and community betterment.