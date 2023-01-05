Chicago street vendors demand increased police presence due to uptick in crime

Little Village activists are speaking out after they say four street vendors were robbed at gunpoint.

They are calling for an increased police presence in the early morning hours while vendors are working.

Community leaders say the offenders used semi-automatic rifles to commit the crimes.

They are now asking the top cop and mayor to hold a town hall to discuss a safety plan.

FOX 32 reached out to police for comment on Thursday's rally.

The department said so far they have confirmed one robbery incident in the 3400 block of West 26th Street.

They also shared the following statement:

"The Chicago Police Department is committed to strengthening safety for our residents and street vendors across the city, including in our Little Village community. To address the recent incidents targeting the street vendor community in the 10th district, we have placed special attention and additional visibility in the affected areas. We will continue to adjust resources as necessary as we work to combat these crimes."