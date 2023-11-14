Chicago students serve Thanksgiving meals to 400 senior citizens

In a heartwarming display of community service, over 100 high school students from the Chicago High School for Agriculture Sciences are foregoing typical Thanksgiving preparations to ensure that seniors in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood have a joyous holiday.

On a visit to the school, FOX 32 Chicago witnessed the students diligently at work, utilizing produce grown on their own campus to craft Thanksgiving meals. From turkeys and stuffing to yams and sweet potato pie, the students are leaving no detail overlooked.

Jason, one of the chefs involved in the initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

"It's nice to see the students in the school developing and learning stuff about sciences and agriculture and then cooking. It’s been an unbelievable experience," he said.

The students, who have been ready and pumped since early morning, are prepared to serve 400 seniors on Tuesday. Jason emphasized their excitement.

"The students are more than ready. They've been ready since early this morning. So they're very pumped, very excited to get going," he said.

Notably, some of the vegetables used in the meals are grown right on the school grounds, showcasing the students' commitment to every aspect of the process. Even the turkeys were raised at the school.

The Alderman's office revealed that the school has been undertaking this heartwarming initiative for about 11 years.