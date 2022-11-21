Chicago suburb launching app for residents to report potholes, streetlight outages

The Village of Lombard is launching a new online reporting platform to help make it easier for residents to report potholes, streetlight outages and other issues.

It's called "See Click Fix."

Residents can access it by downloading a free app.

The app allows users to provide specific details about issues and even upload pictures.

They will then get updates on the progress of their issue and details on when it has been resolved.