Chicago suburb to pay residents for security footage to help catch criminals

Village officials in Elmwood Park have voted to help residents pay for home security cameras, offering half the cost up to $100.

The catch is that you have to be willing to share your video with authorities.

Doorbell cameras and other security systems are already very popular and often help catch criminals.

The Security Camera Partnership Registration Program would not give police direct access to your home security camera, but you could be asked to provide it If police believe it could help in a criminal investigation.

To be eligible for reimbursement, the camera has to be pointed outside.

Any video shared with police would be kept confidential unless needed in court.

Jackie Cassin, a resident of Elmwood Park, likes the idea.

"I think it's a good idea. It can help residents offset the cost of the security. And especially if it could help solve a crime, maybe for your neighbor or yourself. You know just keeping the community safer," said Cassin.

Robert Lee said, "I love it because I share cameras all the time. I have about six. We've caught guys in car accidents. A guy hit a guy on a bike recently and it was pretty cut and dry."

Elmwood Park already has an impressive network of cameras monitoring the city's main arteries, schools, parks and playgrounds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chief Frank Fagiano says the homeowner program will only enhance the relationship between police in the community. He says the cameras are a great crime deterrent as well as a helpful investigative tool.

"This will also pay into our 50/50 program, which if they do get into Elmwood Park and they commit a crime, so we have a second set of cameras that possibly if they do leave our community, we'll be able to capture that license plate as they leave," Fagiano said.

Once a homeowner buys a security camera, they must submit their receipt for reimbursement within 60 days.

Advertisement

You can go to the village website for more information.