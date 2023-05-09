Chicago's iconic Superdawg celebrates 75 years of serving customers with love

London has Big Ben, Paris has the Eiffel Tower, but on Chicago's Northwest Side, there is a landmark everyone knows and loves.

On this date in 1948, newlyweds, Maury and Florence Berman, both college students at Northwestern, opened up a small hotdog stand at the corner of Milwaukee, Nagle and Devon.

Now, 75 years later, the stand is still being run by the Berman family at the same location with the same menu.

But while Superdawg has stayed the same, the world has changed.

This is the last drive-in carhop in the city of Chicago, where customers can order from their car and have the food delivered by a carhop.

Many of the customers here have been coming for decades starting as kids, and now bringing their own grandchildren — and many of the employees have been working here for decades as well.

FOX 32's Dane Placko sat down with co-owners Scott Berman, his sister, Lisa Drucker, and her husband, Don, to talk some Superdawg philosophy on this 75th anniversary.

"Every single sandwich we serve is served with that love and attention, and that specificity, so that you get the thing you ordered and it's made with love," said co-owner Lisa Drucker.

"Our parents developed a recipe in 1948 that we still use. Special super dog, specially made for us to our recipe, larger than most. Even the bun is made specially to our recipe," said co-owner Scott Bergman.

"It's wonderful today at lunch to be able to see a lot of them have come out already to congratulate us, wish us well and tell us, ‘Hey, we want you here for another 75,’" said co-owner Don Drucker.

As for a birthday gift to customers, Superdawg will be giving out 75 gift certificates a week through the month of May at both the Chicago and Wheeling locations.