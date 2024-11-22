Chicago suspect in alleged hate crime used phone to search for synagogues, gun store

The Brief A man accused of shooting a Jewish man on his way to a synagogue in West Rogers Park faces charges of attempted murder, terrorism, and a hate crime. Investigators revealed the suspect searched online for synagogues, Jewish centers, and a gun store prior to the attack. The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at responding police before being arrested and remains detained until trial.



Authorities have provided new details about a man accused of shooting a 39-year-old Jewish man on his way to a synagogue in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood last month.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, used his phone to search for synagogues and Jewish community centers in Chicago, as well as a gun store and firing range, shortly before the attack on Oct. 26.

"This shooting is deeply personal to members of our Jewish community, we know that, but this shooting should be personal to everyone across the city," Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said just days after the shooting.

Abdallahi allegedly approached the victim from behind as he walked to the synagogue and shot him. The victim, who was struck in the shoulder, was hospitalized and later released.

When medics responded to render aid to the victim, however, Abdallahi allegedly returned to the scene of the crime and fired multiple shots at first responders from various locations.

No officers or paramedics were injured, though an ambulance was struck. Police returned fire, critically injuring Abdallahi.

"They put their lives on the line for this community, to make sure this community was safe, and stopped him from taking lives," said Snelling.

Abdallahi was arrested about 30 minutes after the initial shooting.

Pictured is Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22.

Due to his injuries, police couldn’t interview Abdallahi, but announced they did find a digital trail.

"Evidence from the offender’s phone indicated he planned this shooting and specifically targeted people of Jewish faith," said Snelling.

Foxx said the evidence uncovered during the investigation was enough to support hate crime and terrorism charges.

"Based on information contained from that digital evidence, we were able to determine that this individual plotted on this particular community, sought out this particular community, sought out this particular faith, that the efforts to engage in this crime were not spur of the moment. They were not simply to rattle at the time, but to inflict terror," Foxx said.

Abdallahi now faces several charges, including one count of terrorism, one count of a hate crime, six counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer or firefighter, and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

A judge has ordered that he remain detained until his trial.