Chicago teacher Comfort Agboola receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

A Chicago teacher at Edgar Allan Poe Classical Elementary School is receiving national recognition for her contributions.

On Friday, Comfort Agboola was honored with the prestigious $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Agboola, who teaches reading, English, language arts, and math, is the first recipient in the district since 2010 and the sole teacher in the entire state to receive the award this year.

Expressing her gratitude, Agboola took a moment to thank the students who played a crucial role in her success. "Very blessed," she said.

In addition to the cash prize, Agboola will be granted a lifetime membership to the Milken Educator Network.