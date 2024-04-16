Chicago Teachers Union reveals contract demands - here's what they're asking for

The Chicago Teachers Union officially released its contract demands Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes more than a month after a leaked version of the proposal was sent to a conservative think tank.

The CTU is asking for better pay and benefits, hiring needed support staff including librarians, nurses, and special education teachers and smaller class sizes.

"We have committed as an entire union to using our contract to create more sustainable community schools like Richards Academy," said CTU President Stacy Davis Gates. "And we want this type of school all over the district. But the most wonderful thing about that is not only does the union want it, the mayor of Chicago wants it."

The union said the public supports the need to invest in schools and reduce class sizes.