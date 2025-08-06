Chicago teen arrested after carjacking 2 men on NW Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was charged with carjacking two other men at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday, authorities said.
What we know:
Armahn Johnson, 19 (CPD)
Armahn Johnson, of Chicago, was charged with several felonies, including vehicular hijacking, aggravated fleeing, and unlawful possession of a gun, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Chicago and Illinois State Police arrested Johnson no less than 45 minutes after the 19-year-old allegedly stole a car at gunpoint from two men, 47 and 20 years old, on the 4000 block of N. Laramie Ave in Portage Park.
What's next:
Johnson is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.