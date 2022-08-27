Chicago teen doesn't need a 'miracle' to become a pilot, she can do it on her own

article

One Chicago teen is working toward becoming a commercial airline pilot.

Miracle Huckabee, 18, was certified as a Private Pilot this past Monday at the Lansing Airport. She has wanted to be a pilot since she was 8 years old.

The 18-year-old graduated from Whitney Young Magnet High School this June. She trained part-time for her pilot license while completing her senior year of high school.

Her goal was to finish and become a certified pilot before going to college.

Huckabee heads to college to complete an Aviation program that will take her on the trajectory to becoming a commercial airline pilot.