Chicago teen provides 'Blessing Bags' to the homeless on Giving Tuesday

A local teen steps up for Giving Tuesday in a big way.

It was not hard to find stories on Jahkil Jackson. That is because he has had a nonprofit since he was 8-years-old all about helping the homeless.

"Giving Tuesday isn’t only about giving items, it could also be about giving your time to somebody," Jackson said. "It can be you saying hi to a random person on the street."

For Giving Tuesday, the 14-year-old high school freshmen is taking over the old Target on 85th and Cottage Grove in the Chatham neighborhood. His organization "Project I Am" will fill up 5,000 blessing bags that are stuffed with toiletry items for the homeless that will be distributed all across Chicagoland.

Jackson will not be doing it alone. He is taking his mission across the world, with several hundred kids joining him on Zoom to give back.

"It's my fourth time participating in Giving Tuesday. Today we are going to be having 228 youth from across 55 cities. And even a few kids in London and India are joining, so it's all over," Jackson said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday night and is sponsored by Nike, Discover, State Farm and many other brands.