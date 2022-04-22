Expand / Collapse search

Chicago teen shot in the back, critically wounded on South Side: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded Friday in a shooting on Chicago's South Side.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police say the teen victim was speaking to an unknown male offender in the 900 block E. 78th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood when the offender pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

The teen victim was struck in the middle of the back, police said. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Nobody is in custody.