Chicago student shot near North Side school during dismissal, officials say

The Brief A 17-year-old Mather High School student was shot in the arm Tuesday afternoon near school grounds. The teen was taken to Evanston Hospital in good condition; the school was briefly placed on soft lockdown. Police are investigating and will remain onsite for dismissal in the coming days.



A 17-year-old student at Mather High School was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near the North Side school, prompting a brief lockdown.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:19 p.m. in the 5900 block of North California Avenue, during school dismissal, according to Chicago police and Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th Ward).

The student was reportedly sitting inside a vehicle when someone approached, pulled out a gun, and opened fire—striking him in the left arm.

He was taken to Evanston Hospital in good condition, police said.

The school was placed on a "soft lockdown," with students and staff brought back inside, Ald. Vasquez said. The lockdown was lifted after officers confirmed there was no ongoing threat.

Nobody was reported in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about the shooter. It’s also unclear if the incident was targeted or random.

What's next:

Chicago Public Schools' crisis team will be at Mather High School on Wednesday to support students and staff, according to a statement from Ald. Vasquez.

Chicago police officers will also be present during school dismissal "until further notice" as a precaution.