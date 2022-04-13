Teen shot while pumping gas in Brighton Park

A teenager was wounded in a drive-by shooting while pumping gas early Wednesday in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was at a gas station around 3:12 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue when someone in a black SUV started shooting, police said.

The teen was struck in the leg and taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

