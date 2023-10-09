Chicago Theatre to host "The Price is Right Live" in 2024

Fans of "The Price Is Right" are invited to "come on down" to The Chicago Theatre when the venue hosts a live traveling adaptation of the iconic television game show next year.

The Chicago Theatre will stage two performances of "The Price is Right Live" on Sat., March 2 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., according to an announcement from Madison Square Garden Entertainment on Monday.

Randomly-selected members of the audience will have a chance to win prizes by playing classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase, the statement said.

Prizes range from household appliances and electronics to dream vacations, and even a brand-new car. Some lucky attendees might also win prizes from their seats.

Tickets for both shows will be available to the general public starting on Friday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at The Chicago Theatre Box Office.