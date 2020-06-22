Chicago to enter Phase 4 of reopening Friday

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday morning that Chicago will proceed into Phase 4 of reopening on Friday.

The fourth part of the "Protecting Chicago" framework allows restaurants and bars to open indoor seating with limited capacities and protective measures in place. Other places set to reopen under the guidelines include museums and zoos, performance venues and summer camps.

“The service and sacrifice made by Chicagoans from every corner of our city and every walk of life has allowed us to safely reach the point where we are now,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “It includes the incredible work done by our healthcare professionals, first responders, and essential workers who have cared for our residents and kept our city running."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL REOPENING DETAILS