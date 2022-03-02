Chicago to host 6 virtual town halls to discuss crime prevention strategies

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new plan Wednesday to address Chicago residents' concerns about violence.

The city will hold six virtual town halls, designed for specific parts of the city, that will allow Chicagoans to share feedback, ask questions and start a dialogue with city leaders about crime prevention.

The effort comes months after the launch of Chicago's Community Safety Coordination Center (CSCC) which is a partnership between community groups, health care providers, faith leaders and government officials to curb violence.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"As part of this strategy, we want to hear from our residents to learn what more we can do to wrap our arms around their communities," Lightfoot said in a statement. "The invaluable voices of residents will build upon the CSCC's holistic approach to community safety and help the City rapidly respond to the needs of Chicagoans."

Crime in Chicago has continued to rise the first two months of the year, with steep spikes in burglaries, thefts and stolen motor vehicles, according to the latest police data.

At least 88 people have been murdered in Chicago this year, up from 85 at the same time last year. Aggravated batteries are up 15%, robberies up 10% and sexual assaults up 9%, according to the data released Tuesday.

The community safety town halls will take place between March 9-19. One CSCC representative and one CPD member will be available at each meeting to answer questions and provide an overview of the city's approach to crime prevention.

March 9 - North/Northwest Sides

March 10 - West Side

March 12 - Southwest Side

March 15 - City Center/Near North Side, South Loop and West Loop

March 16 - South Side

March 19 - Citywide in Spanish

Advertisement

Click here to register for one of the city's town halls.