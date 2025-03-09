Chicago to host Premier League teams for Summer Series in 2025

The Brief Chicago will host a doubleheader at Soldier Field on July 30, 2025, as part of the Premier League Summer Series, featuring AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham United. This marks Chicago's first time hosting Premier League teams, following a record turnout at the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival in Lincoln Park last year. The Summer Series will begin on July 26 in New Jersey, continue in Chicago on July 30, and conclude in Atlanta on August 3.



Chicago has been selected as one of three U.S. cities to host the second edition of the Premier League Summer Series.

Chicago to Host Premier League Summer Series Matches

What we know:

Soldier Field will host a double-header on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, with four Premier League clubs:

AFC Bournemouth

Everton

Manchester United

West Ham United

This marks the first time Chicago will host a Premier League matchup, following record-breaking attendance at the Premier League Mornings Live fan festival in Lincoln Park last September, organizers said.

Chicago is also the only new city hosting Summer Series matches this year.

The series kicks off on Saturday, July 26, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, before heading to Soldier Field on July 30 for West Ham United vs. Everton and Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth.

The tournament concludes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 3.

What they're saying:

"Chicago is the greatest sports city in America, and I am thrilled to join the Chicago Sports Commission in welcoming the Premier League to Soldier Field this summer," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "This event will showcase the beauty and diversity of Chicago to viewers around the world and demonstrate our ability to host major high-profile events of all varieties."

"We are delighted to be bringing the Premier League Summer Series back to the United States," said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters. "We know from our previous tournament and Premier League Mornings Live events that we and our clubs have incredibly loyal and passionate fans in the U.S. who get up early to follow their teams during the season. In these four clubs we have world-class players and managers who will undoubtedly give supporters a fantastic Premier League experience just before the season starts."

"We have a long track record of bringing major national and global sporting events to Chicago," said Kara Bachman, executive director of the Chicago Sports Commission. "The Premier League Summer Series is a perfect follow-up event to last year’s Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival in Lincoln Park, and a wonderful precursor to our welcoming an historic international rugby match to the same venue later in the year."

Match Schedule and Tickets :

The match schedule for the Summer Series is as follows:

Saturday, July 26 at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey:

Match 1: Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth (4:00pm ET kick-off)

Match 2: Manchester United vs. West Ham United (7:00pm ET kick-off)

Wednesday, July 30 at Soldier Field, Chicago:

Match 1: West Ham United vs. Everton (5:30pm CT kick-off)

Match 2: Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth (8:30pm CT kick-off)

Sunday, August 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta:

Match 1: AFC Bournemouth vs. West Ham United (2:00pm ET kick-off)

Match 2: Manchester United vs. Everton (5:00pm ET kick-off)

You can also watch the games on NBC Sports and Peacock.

A single ticket grants access to both matches of each doubleheader, according to organizers.

Ticket registration is now open, with pre-sale beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 13. General ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. Friday, March 14.

For more information or to purchase tickets, follow this link.