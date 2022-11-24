Chicago to see a cloudy yet warm Thanksgiving Day

Skies will be mainly cloudy today for Thanksgiving, but temperatures will still crack past 50 degrees.

Nothing more than a few spotty light showers. Tonight remains mostly cloudy and dry.

Tomorrow and Saturday look just fine. Plenty of sunshine with highs around 50 degrees Friday and well into the 50s Saturday.

During the overnight period into Sunday morning there will be rain.

Monday looks quiet with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday could be a bit warmer ahead of a stronger storm system for Tuesday night and Wednesday which could have rain or snow or a combo of both.