Chicago tourism industry leaders push for cruise ships to sail through city

Snapping pictures and sipping champagne — people connected to Chicago’s tourism industry took in the familiar view of Chicago from a not so familiar spot. They stood on the deck of a cruise ship docked at Navy Pier Tuesday, during an effort to showcase Chicago's budding cruise industry.

"It brings people to Chicago that normally wouldn't think about it. And I think so many people take our city for granted and don't think about it as a destination," said Robyn Gevas from the luxury travel company, Protravel Chicago.

American Queen Voyages is the only cruise line to dock downtown with two ships, as it sets sail on a tour of the Great Lakes with two ships. Tuesday’s event on the Ocean Voyager brought travel agents and influencers on board in an effort to help them see and then promote Chicago worldwide as a cruise city.

"We have this wonderful asset called the Great Lakes and we really do want to sell that worldwide. When you think about this great body of water, you know, to heck with it, people shouldn't be traveling on the Rhine. They should be coming over to Chicago," said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago.

The ship holds about 200 passengers as it sails from Chicago to Toronto over 11 days, stopping at places like Mackinac Island, Detroit and Niagara Falls as it visits all the Great Lakes. Each sailing includes a night in Chicago, plus offers tours of this city which means more money for the city's tourism coffers.

"I'm born and raised in the Great Lakes area. There used to be cruise vessels around the Great Lakes before the development of the highway system. So, it's great to get cruising back, and it really let people discover that what's really in their backyard," said Bill Annand, VP of Marine Operations for American Queen Voyages.

Summer sailings end this month, but start again in the spring to show off the Great Lakes and great views of Chicago.