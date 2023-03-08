Chicago installs new traffic devices to encourage drivers to take safer left turns

If you've noticed a nearby intersection speckled with what look like oversized yellow legos, it is not your imagination, and the Chicago Department of Transportation says there's a good reason behind it.

The installations are called "left turn traffic calming" and they encourage drivers to take it easy during those left turns through very well-marked raised curbs and rubber speed bumps. CDOT says 40 percent of all accidents involving pedestrians involve left-turning drivers.

"This is really focused on addressing a specific problem to make Chicagoans safer," said CDOT Complete Streets Director David Smith. "So far, we've seen much safer driving behavior. We've seen a really big increase in motorists yielding and stopping for pedestrians in the crosswalk."

The configurations appear to be working. CDOT reports a 25 percent drop in crashes at the selected intersections, which are also earning high marks from cycling advocates.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"They've made a lot of improvements lately in reaction to these traffic fatalities and we're very thankful for this," said David Powe with the Active Transportation Alliance.

Some pedestrians that FOX 32 spoke with are also fans.

"It's much better because you can feel [drivers] pausing more to wait for you," said Caitlin Coleman at the intersection at Wilson and Ashland Avenue. "I've definitely almost been hit several times on Ashland."

"I think it's a smart idea. Especially for a high-speed street like Ashland," added Anthony Royster.

With eighteen Chicago intersections already seeing early success with "calming," CDOT expects to bring dozens more to the city within the next two years.