Chicago man charged in deadly stabbings, Amber Alert case

The Brief Marcus Bausley, 40, has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated battery after a brutal stabbing attack that killed Teone Jones and critically injured her two sons. The attack prompted an Amber Alert when Bausley allegedly abducted and stabbed the 8-year-old boy before he was found seeking help at a gas station. Bausley was arrested in Indiana following a police chase and has been extradited to Illinois to face charges.



A Chicago man accused of a domestic-related stabbing that prompted an Amber Alert last month is now facing additional charges, including first-degree murder.

New charges filed

What we know:

Marcus Bausley, 40, was arrested Thursday morning by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Task Force in Crown Point, Indiana. Authorities identified him as the suspect in the Feb. 20 stabbing attack that claimed the life of 33-year-old Teone Jones and critically injured her two young sons.

On Friday, Chicago police said that Bausley is now charged with the following:

One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping resulting in harm

Two counts of aggravated battery of a child under 13

Two counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Bausley is expected to appear for a detention hearing Friday.

Triple stabbing

The backstory:

The attack began just before 7 p.m. on February 20 at Jones' home in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing. Authorities said Bausley fatally stabbed Jones multiple times in the back and abdomen. She was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the attack, Jones’ 11-year-old son was found suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen in the 200 block of West 66th Street. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

At around 1 a.m. on February 21, Chicago police issued an Amber Alert for Jones’ missing 8-year-old son. Authorities said he had also been stabbed multiple times and was last seen with Bausley in an SUV near the initial crime scene.

Surveillance footage later showed the boy walking alone into a gas station convenience store near 82nd Street and Damen Avenue, where he sought help from a clerk. The Amber Alert was canceled at 4:23 a.m. after police confirmed the child had been found.

Bausley arrested

Authorities located Bausley’s vehicle using a license plate alert system and began a pursuit on I-65 near U.S. 30 in Merrillville, Indiana, around 9:30 a.m. on February 21. After his vehicle was stopped, he reportedly refused to exit and held a knife to his neck before officers subdued him.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a superficial neck wound and a stab wound to his abdomen before being transferred to the Lake County Jail in Indiana, where he was initially charged with felony resisting law enforcement. He has since been extradited to Illinois to face the newly filed charges.