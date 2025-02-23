Amber Alert arrest: Suspect released from hospital, jailed on multiple charges

A Chicago man accused in domestic-related stabbings that prompted an Amber Alert on Friday has been released from the hospital and is being held in the Lake County Jail on several charges.

The attacks led to the death of a 33-year-old woman and critically wounded her two sons.

Amber Alert Arrest

What we know:

Marcus Bausley, 39, of Chicago, is facing a felony charge of resisting law enforcement in Indiana. He’s also awaiting extradition to Illinois, where he faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and kidnapping, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Pictured is Marcus Bausley, 39, of Chicago. (Lake County Sheriff's Department )

Bausley was taken to the hospital shortly after his arrest Friday morning on I-65, near 137th Street in Indiana.

The backstory:

Bausley is accused of killing 33-year-old Teone Jones and wounding her two young sons in stabbing incidents.

The first attack occurred just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue in Greater Grand Crossing, according to police.

Jones was stabbed several times in the back and abdomen, authorities said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Jones’ 11-year-old son was found suffering from stab wounds to the abdomen in the 200 block of West 66th Street, police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Jones' younger son was reported missing.

Dig deeper:

Around 1 a.m. Friday, Chicago police issued a child abduction alert for Jones' missing 8-year-old son, who had been stabbed multiple times in the chest, authorities said.

The Amber Alert revealed the boy was last seen around 7:40 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue, the same location as the first attack. He was reportedly seen in an SUV with Bausley.

Hours later, surveillance video showed the child walking alone into a gas station convenience store near 82nd Street and Damen Avenue, where he sought help from a clerk.

The Amber Alert was canceled at 4:23 a.m. after Illinois State Police confirmed the boy had been found.

He is being treated at Comer Children’s Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Suspect Arrested :

Bausley’s vehicle was located by a license plate alert system, and authorities began pursuing it at I-65 and U.S. 30 in Merrillville around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

After his vehicle was stopped, he reportedly refused to get out and held a knife to his neck before officers apprehended him.

Police transported Bausley to an area hospital for treatment of a superficial wound to his neck and a stab wound to his abdomen.

What's next:

It’s unclear when Bausley will be extradited to Illinois, but in the meantime, he’s being held at the Lake County Jail.

RELATED: Illinois Amber Alert: Man arrested after woman killed, boys injured in Chicago stabbings