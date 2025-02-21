Amber Alert canceled after kidnapped Chicago boy found
CHICAGO - An Amber Alert was canceled Friday morning after an 8-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped in Chicago last night was located.
Boy kidnapped in Chicago
The backstory:
Around 1 a.m., Chicago police issued a child abduction alert for an 8-year-old boy. The initial report said the boy was taken from the 100 block of South Central Park Avenue.
An Amber Alert issued early Friday morning said the boy was last seen at 7:40 p.m. at 7144 S. Eberhart Ave., in the Park Manor neighborhood. The boy was reportedly traveling in an SUV with a 39-year-old man, according to the alert.
The boy was also seen at a gas station Thursday night near 82nd Street and Damen Avenue where he appeared to walk into the store looking for help.
The Amber Alert was canceled at 4:23 a.m. with Illinois State Police confirming the boy had been located.
The boy is currently being treated at Comer Children's Hospital. No details have been given about his condition.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by Illinois State Police and the Chicago Police Department.