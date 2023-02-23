Gunman robs jewelry store in Uptown

A man stole from a jewelry store in Uptown and fired shots on his way out the store Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man, who is still unidentified, went into a jewelry store in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street around 2:35 p.m. and asked to see a piece of merchandise.

Once he had it he tried to leave the store. He was unable to open the door, so he shot the glass with a firearm and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.