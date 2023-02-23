Expand / Collapse search

Gunman robs jewelry store in Uptown

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Uptown
CHICAGO - A man stole from a jewelry store in Uptown and fired shots on his way out the store Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say a man, who is still unidentified, went into a jewelry store in the 1000 block of West Argyle Street around 2:35 p.m. and asked to see a piece of merchandise. 

Once he had it he tried to leave the store. He was unable to open the door, so he shot the glass with a firearm and fled the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating the incident. 