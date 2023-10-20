Chicago urges community support as thousands of migrants face cold weather without coats

There is an urgent request from Chicago's emergency management agency, OEMC, to keep people warm as the weather gets colder.

OEMC says the 18,000 newly arrived migrants do not have warm coats.

They have partnered with One Warm Coat to avert a potential humanitarian disaster by having a coat drive.

"Hundreds of migrants, including children, are sleeping outdoors in makeshift shelters. And obviously, in Chicago, we can expect some very cold weather soon. So one of the things people don't realize is that children especially can become hypothermic at 50 degrees Fahrenheit," said Beth Amodio, President and CEO of One Warm Coat.

There are over 100 drop-off locations across Chicagoland.

To find one near you, visit onewarmcoat.org.