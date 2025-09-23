Chicago man who robbed US postal worker while on pre-trial release sentenced

The Brief Richard Thompson was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for robbing a postal worker at gunpoint in Humboldt Park. He stole a USPS Arrow Key in the November 2023 robbery and was arrested in May 2024 while on pre-trial release for another charge. Thompson pleaded guilty to the federal robbery charge before Thursday’s sentencing.



A Chicago man was sentenced to seven years in prison after robbing a U.S. postal worker at gunpoint two years ago in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The robbery happened on Nov. 10, 2023 in the 900 block of North Francisco Avenue, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.

The letter carrier was getting out of her USPS vehicle when Richard Thompson flashed a handgun and demanded her USPS-issued Arrow Key, which opens certain postal boxes, before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance images were released of Thompson and a $150,000 reward was offered to anyone who had information leading to his arrest.

(United States Postal Inspection Service)

Thompson was arrested in May 2024 while he was on pre-trial release for an unrelated criminal charge. He has been held in federal custody since then.

Last year, Thompson pleaded guilty to the federal robbery charge. On Thursday, a U.S. District judge sentenced Thompson to seven years and two months in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"The U.S. Postal Service serves a critically important government function and its employees must be allowed to deliver mail to the American people safely and securely," said U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros. "Furthermore, stealing a mailbox Arrow Key is a serious crime; it gives criminals access to certain mailboxes of everyday citizens, who rely on the Postal Service to receive their mail."