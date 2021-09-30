Chicago veteran-led group assisting refugees with housing

A flight carrying Afghan refugees landed in Chicago Thursday carrying 59 children and their families.

The refugees arrived at O'Hare Airport in the afternoon.

A local group organized the evacuation and is assisting the refugees with housing.

Those who flew in Thursday included U.S. citizens, U.S. Green Card holders and some have a special Immigrant Visa.

All were evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Chicago group organizing this flight is called "Project Dynamo."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

It is a veteran-led organization that uses private donations to assist in helping the refugees.

One case manager, Jen Wilson, said the process of getting Najiba Hassani, an evacuee, into the U.S. wasn't an easy one.

"It's been a long, hard, painful, heartbreaking experience...and she's here," said Wilson, "And we didn't think it was going to be able to happen."

"I'm very happy. I'm very happy. I'm safe and here," said Hassani. "I can't believe it right now that I am here. I'm here with Jen. I love Jen."

Not all of the refugees will be staying in the Chicago area.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, they were tested for COVID-19.