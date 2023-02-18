Chicago violence: Man shot in the chest in North Lawndale

A man was shot while standing outside his car in North Lawndale early Saturday morning, Chicago police say.

The 29-year-old victim was in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway Avenue around 2:17 a.m. when a man in a white Nissan pulled up, got out of the car and shot him.

The shooter got back in the Nissan and drove off.

The victim was taken to Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.