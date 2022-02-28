Chicago volunteers collecting items for Ukraine: 'makes me proud'

Donation drives to help Ukrainians are going on right now in Chicago.

Since 10 a.m. on Monday, volunteers at Meest Karparty — an international shipping service located in the 6700 block of West Belmont in the Dunning neighborhood — have been collecting thousands of items to be packaged and shipped to Ukraine.

Donations include first aid supplies, military and safety gear, food, clothing and hygiene items.

Once packed up, boxes will be sent to Meest-America in New Jersey, where they are loaded onto planes and sent to Ukraine.

Volunteers and donors have come from all over Chicago and the suburbs to join in this effort — one that hits very close to home for so many.

"It just makes me proud to be Ukrainian at this moment. Makes me very uplifted, makes me feel like there is nothing that can conquer us, nothing that can break us," said volunteer Taras Nebesnyy.

"It’s a sense of pride, and I know we are going to win this war. We already won this war because I don’t know if there are people in this world that are more united than this and we love each other," said volunteer Maria Solonynko.

FOX 32 is told the dozens of volunteers in attendance Monday have been collecting monetary donations, which will cover the cost of shipping these items to Ukraine.

Volunteers will be collecting items until at least 6 p.m.