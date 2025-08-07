Chicago weather: Air quality alert in effect as temps approach 90 degrees
CHICAGO - There are actually a couple of sprinkles moving through Chicagoland as of this writing. The rest of the day well once again feature poor breathing for sensitive people with an air quality alert in place through midnight for the Illinois counties in our viewing area.
What we know:
Highs today won’t be far from 90 under a mostly sunny sky. Late today and tonight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially late. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s with humidity levels creeping up.
Tomorrow and Saturday will be hot with highs in the low 90s and more humidity.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms early Friday and another chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving Sunday night and Monday.
Temperatures through all of next week will remain well above normal-not far from 90 for highs each day.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.