Chicago weather: Air quality alert in effect as temps approach 90 degrees

The Brief A few light sprinkles are passing through Chicagoland, but most of the day will be sunny with highs near 90. An air quality alert remains in effect through midnight, making breathing difficult for sensitive groups. Storm chances return tonight, with more hot and humid weather continuing into the weekend and next week.



There are actually a couple of sprinkles moving through Chicagoland as of this writing. The rest of the day well once again feature poor breathing for sensitive people with an air quality alert in place through midnight for the Illinois counties in our viewing area.

What we know:

Highs today won’t be far from 90 under a mostly sunny sky. Late today and tonight there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially late. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s with humidity levels creeping up.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be hot with highs in the low 90s and more humidity.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms early Friday and another chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving Sunday night and Monday.

Temperatures through all of next week will remain well above normal-not far from 90 for highs each day.