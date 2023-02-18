Chicago weather: Chance of overnight sprinkle Saturday, with warm weekend continuing on Sunday

Chicago's weather will continue to be warm on Sunday and Monday, with a slight chance of sprinkles overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says if you're driving early Sunday, you could see some sprinkles on your windshield.

Sunday will start out cloudy, but there could be some sun later on.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Monday's, Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will remain in the 40s. On Thursday, the high could reach 50.

There's a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.