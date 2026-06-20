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Two killed in motorcycle crash in Schaumburg: officials

By Lauren Westphal
FOX 32 Chicago
Schaumburg
Published June 20, 2026 7:11 PM CDT
Published June 20, 2026 7:11 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a crash involving a Nissan Rogue at Golf Road and Commons Drive in Schaumburg around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
    • The motorcyclist and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the Nissan was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
    • Golf Road was closed in both directions between Plum Grove and Commons Drive as authorities investigated the crash.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Schaumburg on Saturday, according to officials.

Around 4:15 p.m., Schaumburg Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Golf Road and Commons Drive involving a Nissan Rogue and a motorcycle.

According to officials, the motorcyclist and the passenger of the motorcycle were dead at the scene.

A passenger of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Golf Road between Plum Grove and Commons Drive was closed around 6:30 p.m. in both directions. Officials advise the public to take alternate routes.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Village of Schauburg.

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