Two killed in motorcycle crash in Schaumburg: officials

The Brief Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a crash involving a Nissan Rogue at Golf Road and Commons Drive in Schaumburg around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The motorcyclist and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger in the Nissan was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Golf Road was closed in both directions between Plum Grove and Commons Drive as authorities investigated the crash.



Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Schaumburg on Saturday, according to officials.

Around 4:15 p.m., Schaumburg Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Golf Road and Commons Drive involving a Nissan Rogue and a motorcycle.

According to officials, the motorcyclist and the passenger of the motorcycle were dead at the scene.

A passenger of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Golf Road between Plum Grove and Commons Drive was closed around 6:30 p.m. in both directions. Officials advise the public to take alternate routes.