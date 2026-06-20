Two killed in motorcycle crash in Schaumburg: officials
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash in Schaumburg on Saturday, according to officials.
Around 4:15 p.m., Schaumburg Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Golf Road and Commons Drive involving a Nissan Rogue and a motorcycle.
According to officials, the motorcyclist and the passenger of the motorcycle were dead at the scene.
A passenger of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Golf Road between Plum Grove and Commons Drive was closed around 6:30 p.m. in both directions. Officials advise the public to take alternate routes.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Village of Schauburg.