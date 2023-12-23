Chicago weather: Fog, clouds and drizzle expected through Christmas Eve

Chicagoans can expect a mild and somewhat misty Christmas this year as the city grapples with a persistent layer of fog, low-hanging clouds, and intermittent drizzle.

These conditions will persist through Sunday night, creating a cozy atmosphere for those enjoying the holiday weekend indoors.

On Saturday night, temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s, providing a relatively mild respite from the usual winter chill.

As families prepare for Christmas Day festivities, they should be ready for a slight change in the weather.The temperatures will rise, reaching the 50s during the day and rain is expected.

Merry Christmas, Chicago, and may your celebrations be as warm and inviting as the weather outside!