Chicago weather: Hazy heat continues before late-night storms
CHICAGO - Another hazy and very warm day is in store for Chicago.
Chicago weather forecast
What we know:
Highs today should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, perhaps climbing in the upper 80s even at the lakefront.
The amount of smoke in the sky will likely decrease during the evening as showers and a few thunderstorms approach. There is a small chance of an afternoon shower, but what is most likely is a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms moving through Chicagoland later tonight.
I remain unimpressed with any threat of severe storms in our area.
Future forecast
What's next:
Tomorrow a cold front will have passed during the morning and temperatures will be falling from early-morning highs around 70 degrees. Additional showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm will be most likely during the first half of the day, ending by evening.
On Thursday and Friday, the track of the next storm system looks to be a little farther to the south than it did yesterday so I am removing rainfall from my forecast for those days. Highs will be in the 70s.
Over the weekend, Saturday looks dry with temps in the mid 70s. Sunday might feature a few showers with highs again in the 70s.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Meteorologist Mike Caplan.