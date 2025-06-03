Chicago weather: Hazy heat continues before late-night storms

The Brief Chicago will see another hazy, warm day with highs climbing into the upper 80s, even near the lakefront. A weakening line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through late tonight, with little threat of severe weather. Cooler temperatures and scattered showers are expected Wednesday, followed by dry and mild conditions through most of the weekend.



Another hazy and very warm day is in store for Chicago.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Highs today should be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, perhaps climbing in the upper 80s even at the lakefront.

The amount of smoke in the sky will likely decrease during the evening as showers and a few thunderstorms approach. There is a small chance of an afternoon shower, but what is most likely is a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms moving through Chicagoland later tonight.

I remain unimpressed with any threat of severe storms in our area.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow a cold front will have passed during the morning and temperatures will be falling from early-morning highs around 70 degrees. Additional showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm will be most likely during the first half of the day, ending by evening.

On Thursday and Friday, the track of the next storm system looks to be a little farther to the south than it did yesterday so I am removing rainfall from my forecast for those days. Highs will be in the 70s.

Over the weekend, Saturday looks dry with temps in the mid 70s. Sunday might feature a few showers with highs again in the 70s.