Chicago weather: Rain ramps up Friday afternoon

This morning will be damp with a few sprinkles around but nothing heavy.

Temperatures will start in the low 40s and rise into the upper 40s like yesterday. Rain will ramp up this afternoon and it will be a soaking tonight.

Rain tapers off to drizzle by tomorrow morning with the majority of Saturday being rain-free but cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday looks dry, cloudy and even warmer with highs not far from 60 degrees. On Christmas Day, rain returns with highs in the low to mid 50s. The weather remains unsettled with showers around Tuesday and Wednesday.