Chicago weather: Rainy end to April could ease dry spell

The Brief Temperatures have dropped more than 30 degrees compared to yesterday morning, but highs today should still reach the 60s before showers arrive late. Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected tonight into Thursday, with the chance for locally heavy rainfall. After scattered showers on Friday, a warm and dry weekend begins.



There is quite a difference in temperatures between early this morning and yesterday at the same time. In some cases, there is a 30+ degree drop.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Temperature-wise, it now looks like we should make it into the 60s today before showers spread over the area late in the afternoon or more likely at night.

Overnight the rainfall intensity will likely increase and there could be some embedded thunderstorms continuing into tomorrow morning. There is a chance for some locally heavy rainfall somewhere in our viewing area.

Future forecast

What's next:

Showers will continue into Thursday afternoon in a more-scattered fashion. On Friday, showers will be even fewer and farther between.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s and in 60s again on Friday. After this semi-soggy stretch, all signs are pointing to a glorious weekend heading into next week.

Highs Saturday will be around 60 degrees then well into the 70s on Sunday. The warming trend continues next week with dry conditions likely on Monday and Tuesday when highs may not be far from 80 degrees

Chicago's rainfall deficit

By the numbers:

With less than 20 hours of April left, the clock is running on making up a rainfall deficit for the month over most of Chicagoland.

Average rainfall this month in Chicago (O’Hare) is 3.75 inches. Here are some deficits at selected locations around our area:

O’Hare -0.94"

Aurora -0.63"

West Chicago -1.30"

Waukegan -1.85"

Valparaiso -1.14"

Wheeling -1.10"

Midway -0.24"

Romeoville -0.06"

As you can see, a few spots are close to normal but the majority of the Fox 32 viewing area has had a rather dry month.

Showers and storms are in the forecast though, especially tonight, so it’s possible some of these deficits can be erased before the month ends.