Chicago weather: Showers, storms and maybe even snow heading to Chicago area this week

Chicago's weather will be very unsettled this week, with rain and potentially snow heading our way.

The National Weather Service said the Chicago area will face waves of showers and possible a few storms on Monday.

Those storms will be followed by a break on Tuesday night, and then another storm system on Wednesday evening into Thursday which may bring wet accumulating snow to areas near the Wisconsin state line.

Chicago's highs and lows this week are expected to remain mostly above freezing: