Chicago weather: Showers likely Monday with solid range of temps

While the vast majority of Chicagoland picked up barely any rainfall over the weekend, a narrow corridor running from Kankakee County to northern LaSalle County picked up 3-7.5 inches of rainfall last night alone.

Today showers are likely and a few rumbles of thunder but severe storms are not expected.

There will be a solid 20-degree difference in temperatures from our far northern areas to the far southern, roughly 52-72 degrees.

I think low to mid 60s will get it done officially at O'Hare.

Tonight, the weather settles down with lows in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow through Thursday will be dry with 70s returning Wednesday.

Friday through the weekend will feature daily chances for showers and perhaps storms. Details to be worked out later.

Yesterday, Chicago tied the record high for the day with 87 degrees, also making it the warmest day of the year so far.

