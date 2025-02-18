Subzero temperatures grip Chicago as warming centers open

The Brief Chicago residents braved the coldest day of the week, bundling up against subzero temperatures and biting winds. Authorities urged caution, warning of health risks like frostbite and hypothermia while outreach teams worked to assist those in need. Multiple warming centers, public libraries, and shelters remain open across the city to provide relief from the extreme cold.



Today is the coldest day of a cold stretch in Chicago and commuters hustled to get to work and school.

Chicago authorities warned residents to take this weather seriously.

Commuters bundled up for subzero temperatures and brutal winds. Waiting for a bus or train is uncomfortable. Walking to work takes determination.

Nicole Baggerly walks daily from the South Loop to north of the Chicago River.

"As long as I’m bundled up, it’s not too bad," Baggerly said. I’m just trying to get moving because I don’t feel like I do if I’m sitting at my desk all day. So twice a day, in the morning or after work."

Being outdoors in the cold for extended periods can lead to health issues such as hypothermia or frostbite.

Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) has outreach teams looking for people who need assistance. They work with partner organizations like The Salvation Army to offer transportation to a warming center, food or other resources.

"If you are concerned about someone, please call 311. We do have a crisis response team that can go and check on people that we’re concerned about to ensure that they are especially warm but safe in this extreme cold," said Danny Casteneda, deputy commissioner for DFSS.

The city also says public libraries, park district facilities and police stations serve as warming centers, in every neighborhood.

Chicago warming centers

Warming centers are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Here are Chicago locations:

Englewood Community Service Center at 1140 West 79th Street, 312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center at 4314 South Cottage Grove, 312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center at 845 West Wilson Avenue, 312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center at 8650 South Commercial Avenue, 312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center at 4312 West North Avenue, 312-744-2014

The Salvation Army Freedom Center at 825 North Christiana has opened as a 24/7 warming center through Tuesday, the city announced.

Chicago Park District facilities and Chicago Public Libraries also provide spaces available to the public during typical business hours.

For those seeking a warm place to go after hours, they can call 311 to request a shelter placement. They can also call 311 to request a well-being check for seniors or unhoused individuals or to report inadequate heat in a residential building.

Residents can also download the CHI311 app to be connected with city services and city warming centers.

For more information, visit the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services website.

There are also locations available in suburban Cook County.

5600 Old Orchard Road in Skokie

1500 Maybrook Drive in Maywood

16501 South Kedzie Avenue in Markham

These locations open at noon on Sunday and will remain open until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Snacks and water will be provided. Pets are allowed if they are brought in if they are brought in cages or carriers.

Drop-In Centers :

Drop-in centers will also be available for residents in need of a warm place with access to food, water and basic services.

Shared below are the locations that have extended hours:

Matthew House (3722 S. Indiana Ave) | 6:30am – 4:30 p.m.

Sarah’s Circle (4838 N. Sheridan Rd) | 9:00am– 4:30 p.m

Lincoln Park Community Services (1521 N. Sedgwick St) | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Franciscan Outreach (10 S. Kedzie Ave) | 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Broadway Youth Center (1023 W. Irving Park Rd) | 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Inspiration Corporation (4554 N. Broadway, Suite #207) | 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.