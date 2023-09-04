Chicago weather: Today will be one of Chicago's hottest Labor Days

Happy Labor Day!

The record for this date is 95 degrees, which was set in 1983. Meteorologist Mike Caplan says we will likely tie that temp this Labor Day.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a tad more humidity than the weekend.

There’s a very small chance of a shower in our far southern viewing area late Monday afternoon.

Monday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday makes it into the low 90s under partly sunny skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon.

Wednesday presents the highest chance for showers and storms with highs likely just shy of 90 from resulting cloud cover.

Thursday into the weekend will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.