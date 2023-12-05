Chicago weather: Wet and drizzly start to the day

Light snow with little, if any, accumulation continues this morning. Roads should be just wet.

Temperatures will be above freezing in most areas all day long, minimizing impacts. There could be a coating on grassy surfaces.

This afternoon, there will likely be some lingering drizzle with highs will be close to 40 degrees.

Tonight there will be some lake-effect showers (mainly rain) in Indiana. Lows will hover around freezing.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a high around 40 degrees. Then, it’s warmup time! Highs Thursday and Friday will be well into the 50s and if there’s enough sun on Friday, a realistic run at 60 degrees is possible.

The weekend is another story. A significant storm will be in the area with local impacts ranging from rain to snow. Right now, the consensus would be for rain on the front end Saturday followed by some snow which could stick Sunday.