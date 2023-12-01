Chicago weekend events: Ballet, singing, lights, and skating

Despite the rainy weather, there's no shortage of exciting events happening in Chicago this weekend.

Whether you're a fan of ballet, singing, festive lights, or skating, there's something for everyone. Here are some events you won't want to miss:

The Joffrey Ballet's Nutcracker:

Starting Saturday, The Joffrey Ballet brings the enchanting Nutcracker to the Civic Opera House. With music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon, this Chicago-inspired rendition promises a magical experience. The show runs until the 27th.

Holiday Singing in Millennium Park:

Every Friday this month, join in the holiday spirit at Millennium Park's Wrigley Square. Local choral groups, including this week's from Northeastern Illinois University, will lead guests and families in festive songs.

Morton Arboretum's Holiday Light Show:

Celebrate the 11th year of the Morton Arboretum's annual holiday light show. Take a mile-long walk through dazzling light displays accompanied by live music. The show runs until January 6th, and tickets start at $24.

Peninsula Sky Rink and Winterland at Gallagher Way:

The Peninsula Sky Rink returns for its 11th season on the terrace of the Peninsula Chicago Hotel, open until New Year's Eve. This weekend, head to Winterland at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville; admission is free, except for the Wrigley Field portion.

Lightscape Show at Chicago Botanic Garden:

For the fifth year, the highly anticipated Lightscape show is back at the Chicago Botanic Garden, running until January 7th.