Chicago weekend events: Cider Summit, Golden Retriever Day and more!

With the weather heating up, it's the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some events this weekend. Here's a look at a few you don't want to miss.

For the 10th year in a row, the Cider Summit Chicago is back. It's Saturday at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. With about 150 selections from more than 40 cider, mead, and fruit spirit producers, it runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and tickets are $40.

Golden Retriever Day is also on Saturday, and to celebrate, Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois is holding a Golden Meetup event. Starting at noon at Cody's Public House just south of Wrigley, there will be giveaways, puppaccinos, and a lot of dogs. Just make sure to put a collar on your pup because you don't want to take the wrong golden home!

Some other events going on include the Architecture and Design Film Festival, running through Sunday. This touring film festival is held at the Chicago Architecture Center to showcase 20 films, with tickets priced at $20 per movie.

Also, the Fifth Annual West Loop Wedding Walk is back on Sunday, where you can check out different venues that will be staged, along with food and drinks.