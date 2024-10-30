Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash; 16-year-old driver cited for traffic violations

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a left-turning Genesis coupe and a Hyundai Elantra on Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights on Tuesday night; the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old Genesis driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way and for not reducing speed to avoid the accident; a court date is set for November 21. Police confirmed that neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, which is now under investigation by the Arlington Heights Police and the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit.



A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Arlington Heights Tuesday night.

According to preliminary details from police, a 16-year-old driver in a blue 2010 Genesis coupe was traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway, approaching Waterman Avenue. At the same time, a red 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a silver 2020 Hyundai Elantra were headed westbound, also approaching the intersection.

The Genesis driver attempted a left turn, colliding with both the motorcycle and the Hyundai.

First responders found the motorcyclist unresponsive upon arrival, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

The teen driver was cited for failure to yield right of way while turning left and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

A court date is set for Nov. 21.

Authorities confirmed that alcohol and drug impairment were not factors in the crash.

The Arlington Heights Police Department and the Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the incident.