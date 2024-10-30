Motorcyclist killed in Arlington Heights crash; 16-year-old driver cited for traffic violations
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Arlington Heights Tuesday night.
According to preliminary details from police, a 16-year-old driver in a blue 2010 Genesis coupe was traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway, approaching Waterman Avenue. At the same time, a red 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a silver 2020 Hyundai Elantra were headed westbound, also approaching the intersection.
The Genesis driver attempted a left turn, colliding with both the motorcycle and the Hyundai.
First responders found the motorcyclist unresponsive upon arrival, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.
The teen driver was cited for failure to yield right of way while turning left and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.
A court date is set for Nov. 21.
Authorities confirmed that alcohol and drug impairment were not factors in the crash.
The Arlington Heights Police Department and the Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the incident.